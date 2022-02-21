JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Plans Interim Dividend of $1.63

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.63 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.79.

About JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; software products, such as music, movies, and games; musical instruments; and home appliances comprising whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

