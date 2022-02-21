Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Allakos Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allakos in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.80) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.51). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Shares of ALLK opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90. Allakos has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $139.51. The company has a market capitalization of $312.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Allakos by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 74,234 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $3,003,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 3,497.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

