Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AutoNation, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

Shares of AN stock opened at $109.83 on Monday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

