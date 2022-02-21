John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.37% of John Bean Technologies worth $195,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

NYSE:JBT opened at $131.49 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.61 and a 200-day moving average of $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.