JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned 1.60% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $65,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 117.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.