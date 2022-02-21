Julian Andrews Acquires 22,576 Shares of Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Stock

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) insider Julian Andrews bought 22,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.47 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,914.72 ($72,081.94).

Julian Andrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Julian Andrews 191,101 shares of Deterra Royalties stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company's principal asset is the Mining Area C Royalty, an iron ore located in the Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also involved in the management and acquisition of a portfolio of royalties across bulk commodities, base and precious metals, battery minerals, and energy.

