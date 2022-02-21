Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,696,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,970,063 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $97,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 948.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 576,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 521,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,900 ($133.96) to GBX 7,300 ($98.78) in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($116.81) to GBX 6,527 ($88.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($100.14) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.29.

GRUB stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

