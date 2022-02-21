Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 79,600 Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Lazydays by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of LAZY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 151,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,097. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $206.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Lazydays news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $435,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 178,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,504,973.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 251,807 shares of company stock worth $4,947,756. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAZY. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

