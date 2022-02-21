Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.90. 8,063,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,994,968. The firm has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock worth $88,013,355. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.