Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 176.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,075,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,400 shares of company stock worth $6,329,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,256. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.54.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

