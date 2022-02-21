Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-$0.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$140 million.

NASDAQ KTCC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Key Tronic in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing services. Its services include electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

