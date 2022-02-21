KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.52.

NYSE WMT opened at $137.99 on Monday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average of $143.42. The firm has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 109.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

