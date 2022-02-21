KeyCorp Raises Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $55.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GLBE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.78.
Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 361.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
