Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at National Bankshares

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Keyera to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Keyera from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.19.

TSE KEY opened at C$30.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$24.17 and a 1-year high of C$35.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.97%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

