Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Kforce also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.720-$0.800 EPS.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $70.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.89. Kforce has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kforce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.25.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

