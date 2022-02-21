Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KMMPF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.53.

KMMPF opened at $16.80 on Friday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

