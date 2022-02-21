Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 138.46%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

