Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $9.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kinross Gold by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 152,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,507,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,946,000 after acquiring an additional 437,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 376,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

