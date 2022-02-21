Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

KEX traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 418,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,321. Kirby has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.69.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $71,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,917 shares of company stock worth $2,882,368 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 101.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

