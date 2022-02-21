Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,903 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 111.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 54,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 160.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter worth about $1,212,000.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

