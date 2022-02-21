KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires 70 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $512.67. 2,154,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,206. The firm has a market cap of $227.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $525.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.