KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after acquiring an additional 183,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 619,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.