KLCM Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 4.3% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.57. 7,790,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,872,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.81. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

