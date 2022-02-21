KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $902,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,987,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,585,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.