Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($35.23) to €32.00 ($36.36) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $29.50 on Monday. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

