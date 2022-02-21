Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,951 shares during the period. Korn Ferry accounts for approximately 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Korn Ferry worth $20,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 398,890 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KFY opened at $66.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

