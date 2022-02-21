Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 2.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Clorox by 4.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Clorox by 4.9% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

CLX traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.55. 2,314,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

