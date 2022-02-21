Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 382,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,937,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.76. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $135.84 and a 1 year high of $246.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.