Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 5,466 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 728.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44,652 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 63,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 68.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 90,010 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,986,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,630,000 after purchasing an additional 145,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $42.84. 11,574,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,393,297. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

