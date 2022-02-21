Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $232,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.84. 11,574,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,393,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

