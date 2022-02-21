Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $261,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,312 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 15,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.13. 4,850,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,619,597. The firm has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average of $93.42. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

