Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 198,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,988. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

