Kozak & Associates Inc. Makes New $842,000 Investment in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. Montrose Environmental Group makes up about 0.5% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $2,371,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEG traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,253. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.40.

MEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

