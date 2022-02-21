Kozak & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,646 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 466,271 shares of company stock valued at $85,562,348. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.12.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.88. 2,806,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,574. American Express has a 52-week low of $129.49 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

