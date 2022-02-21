Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,633 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.14% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $52.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $75.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

