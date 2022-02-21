L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LHX. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

Shares of LHX traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.62. 2,082,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,865. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $181.60 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.62 and a 200-day moving average of $222.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

