Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 1,640 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,940,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 79,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.31. 8,389,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,940,317. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average of $119.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.