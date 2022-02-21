Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires Shares of 3,566 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.70. The stock had a trading volume of 941,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,018. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.79 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.19.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
