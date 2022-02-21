Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 6,465 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 106.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,063,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

