Laffer Tengler Investments Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.1% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $10.62 on Monday, reaching $569.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,368. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $501.67 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $646.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $719.30.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,912 shares of company stock worth $18,593,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

