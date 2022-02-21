Laffer Tengler Investments Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 37.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $250.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,171. The stock has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

