Laffer Tengler Investments Reduces Stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 2,041.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 57,886 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

BATS EPRF traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,081 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.