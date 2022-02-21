Laffer Tengler Investments Sells 2,100 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Laffer Tengler Investments lessened its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,231,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 989,318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,641,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.81. 453,357 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02.

