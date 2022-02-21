Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) by 125.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634,505 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.46% of Landsea Homes worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSEA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSEA opened at $6.89 on Monday. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $10.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

