Lead Wallet (LEAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $32,319.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $968,421.95 and $32,319.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044211 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,725.91 or 0.06990687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,849.70 or 0.99631160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051064 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.