Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Robert E. Brunner Sells 6,076 Shares

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LEG opened at $38.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 784.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 982,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after purchasing an additional 678,137 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,139,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,159,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

