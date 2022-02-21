Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Leidos worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $946,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Leidos by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 92,311 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $93.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

