LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $138.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $124.27 on Friday. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $105.07 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

