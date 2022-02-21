LHC Group (LHCG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect LHC Group to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LHCG opened at $125.20 on Monday. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.00.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in LHC Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in LHC Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

