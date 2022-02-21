Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $143.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.50.

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.75. 288,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,162. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $80.28 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.34%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,060. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

